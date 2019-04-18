Vibraphone stolen during Leeds van break-in turns up in Bramley Cash Converters

Thieves who stole a valuable vibraphone from a van tried to sell it at Bramley Cash Converters.

Musician Graeme Law, 30, was bereft when his vibraphone and stick bag - worth around £7,000 in total - were taken from his van.

A different make of Vibraphone.

He had parked up in Edward Street car park and gone for lunch during a stop off on the way to perform in Ripon.

On returning from his lunch he found the ignition and steering column badly damaged and all the items in the back - even a gym bag - taken.

Graeme described it as a "massive loss".

But he had also taken the effort to email pawn shops - and a staff member at the Bramley Cash Converters recognised it straight away and called the police.

Graeme, from Swansea, said he was 'relieved' and will be on his way back to Leeds shortly to collect the instrument.

He added: "A huge thank you to Gordon of Cash Converters Bramley for acting quickly and helping reunite me with the instrument and sticks.

"Also a massive thanks to everyone for sharing on Facebook and Twitter so much - well over 120,000 people saw the post thanks to them."

Graeme plays with the Cory Brass Band - ranked number one in the world - and before that played with the Brighouse and Rastrick brass band.

The former University of Huddersfield student goes to Switzerland later in the month for a European contest.

Two men, aged 25 and 28, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

They have been released pending further enquiries.