There are a startling number of mysterious underground areas across the city which have long been forgotten. READ MORE: Nine best kept secrets in Leeds even some locals won't know about

1. August 1973 The Westgate tunnel on the Leeds inner ring road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Circa 1900 The Arthington portal of the Bramhope Tunnel. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. April 1944 City Square showing air raid shelters. It was at the time the site of a public air raid shelter, this did not withstand the bombing and was significantly damaged. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. February 1969 The Dark Arches running beneath the City Station towards Neville Street. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more