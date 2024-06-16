Vengeful Leeds man lied to police on 999 call that his ex partner had attacked him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man tried to get his ex partner arrested by calling the police and making a false report that she had attacked him.

Gary Choppen made the allegations in 2020 but the case was finally brought before Leeds Crown Court this week after he admitted a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Choppen had made a 999 call on May 14, 2020, saying the female had struck him to the face, busting his lip and scratching his arm. He spoke to the officers again the following day but did not mention that he had any photographs of his injuries, the court heard.

Choppen lied to police that his partner had attacked him.

On May 16 he forwarded photos of his alleged injuries showing his bleeding lip. But having reviewed the evidence it was found that the dates on which the photos were taken did not correspond with the statement 57-year-old Choppen had given.

The woman gave a prepared to statement to police under caution and also said there was home CCTV showing Choppen uninjured. But when officers requested footage they were told by Choppen that it not longer existed.

Choppen, of St James Mews, Armley, was arrested on May 31, 2020 and gave a prepared statement denying committing any offence. Choppen has 10 previous convictions for 24 offences.

Mitigating, Jonathan Turner said that Choppen had kept out of trouble since 2020 and said there was pressure on him, knowing that perverting the course of justice often results in an immediate prison sentence.

No reasons were disclosed to the court as to why he tried to get his partner arrested. He said that Choppen was not in the best of health owing to a heart condition and was unable to work.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said he would take “an unusual course” and not send Choppen into custody because it was such a long time ago and that he had committed no further offences.