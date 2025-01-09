Leeds Kirkstall Road: Vehicle reverses into police car after pursuit
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Enquiries are ongoing after a pursuit ended with a vehicle reversing into a police car.
West Yorkshire Police say shortly before 9.30pm yesterday (January 8) a vehicle failed to stop for officers on Kirkstall Road.
Officers followed the vehicle a short distance before it reversed into the marked police car, causing significant damage.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle which left the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.“