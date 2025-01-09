Leeds Kirkstall Road: Vehicle reverses into police car after pursuit

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Enquiries are ongoing after a pursuit ended with a vehicle reversing into a police car.

West Yorkshire Police say shortly before 9.30pm yesterday (January 8) a vehicle failed to stop for officers on Kirkstall Road.

Officers followed the vehicle a short distance before it reversed into the marked police car, causing significant damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle which left the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.“

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Related topics:Kirkstall RoadWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice