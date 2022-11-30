These photo gems showcase life on Kirkstall Road in the 1960s.
They bring into focus the shops which will be remembered by a generation of residents who called Kirkstall and Burley home during the decade. These memories also feature local landmarks from the Corporation wash house though to the Silver Blades ice rink and pubs such as the Milford Inn. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
1. Kirkstall Road in the 1960s
Enjoy these photo memories from Kirkstall Road in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Kirkstall Road in the 1960s
Shops and businesses on Kirkstall Road in March 1966. Businesses in view are Schofields drapers, Doreen Hammonds hair fashions, William Pound, butchers, Hagenbachs continental bakery, Tobins footwear, Walter Stead, tobacconists toy shop and small lending library and DER television rentals. On the right edge part of a branch of Brooke Bros. menswear can be seen, this shop backed onto Cardigan Clothing Factory.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Kirkstall Road in the 1960s
The Wise Owl Stores pictured in March 1966. It was part of Leeds Industrial Co-op Society Ltd. The building has been structurally altered with windows filled in and moved and doors bricked up. A sign gives directions to David Dixon and Son Ltd, woollen manufacturers at Cardigan Mills.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Kirkstall Road in the 1960s
The Duttons Ales owned Milford Inn on Kirkstall Road in March 1966. The landlord at this time was A.E. Biggins. Built in the late 19th century this public house had a smoke room to the right and a public bar to the left.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service