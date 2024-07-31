Valley Gardens: Police investigate serious sexual assault in Pontefract

Police are appealing for information after a serious sexual assault in Pontefract.

This incident, that was reported shortly after 7.30am yesterday (July 30), happened at Valley Gardens.

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault at Valley Gardens, Pontefract. | Google/National World

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are at an early stage.

"The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers."

Those with information has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 0318 of July 30, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

