Police are appealing for information after a serious sexual assault in Pontefract.

This incident, that was reported shortly after 7.30am yesterday (July 30), happened at Valley Gardens.

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault at Valley Gardens, Pontefract. | Google/National World

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are at an early stage.

"The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers."

Those with information has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 0318 of July 30, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.