Uninsured and disqualified Leeds driver on school run with kids has car seized by police
A woman who was on her way to take her child to school has been summoned to court after police seized her car - when they discovered she was both unqualified and uninsured to drive.
On Friday, Police officers from Outer East NPT acted upon community intelligence and stopped the car.
The woman was driving her baby and son to school, police said.
She was a disqualified driver and had no insurance.
The car also had three bald tyres according to police.
In a social media update, the team said: "The car was seized and the driver will be summonsed to Court for the above offences."
