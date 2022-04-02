On Friday, Police officers from Outer East NPT acted upon community intelligence and stopped the car.

The woman was driving her baby and son to school, police said.

The driver has been summoned to court cc WYP

She was a disqualified driver and had no insurance.

The car also had three bald tyres according to police.

In a social media update, the team said: "The car was seized and the driver will be summonsed to Court for the above offences."