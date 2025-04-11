Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A taxi driver who “stalked his prey” by watching a lone woman staggering home after a night out has been found guilty of rape.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Hayelom, an off-duty Uber driver, targeted the victim after he saw her walking along Dewsbury Road, in Beeston, shortly after 6am on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

CCTV showed him driving past and watching the victim from his vehicle before he parked up in Dewsbury Road and approached her on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He engaged her in conversation and then walked her into an alleyway at the side of the Poundland store, in Tunstall Road, where he raped her.

He walked off with the victim before leaving her and returning to his vehicle. The victim continued home and later disclosed the incident to others who contacted the police.

Daniel Hayelom, 36, of Clyde Approach, Armley, is due to be sentenced on Friday May 2 after being found guilty of rape. | West Yorkshire Police

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched an investigation, which included trawling CCTV in the area to trace the victim’s movements.

CCTV footage showed Hayelom following the victim in his taxi before approaching her on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle’s registration was identified, and he was arrested later that day. He was then forensically linked to the offence by DNA recovered from the victim.

He was subsequently charged with rape and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on October 26, 2023.

During the trial it was heard that the woman had been at a house party in October 21 last year, and was drunkenly walking home at around 6am along Dewsbury Road in Beeston.

He even stopped and watched her as she stood in a shop front looking at her phone, and then sat at a bus stop. The Crown said he was clearly “scoping out just how vulnerable” she was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alley in which taxi driver Hayelom is accused of raping a woman he saw walking alone after a night out. | Google Maps / National World

Hayelom claimed he thought he knew the woman from his gym and was trying to figure out if it was her.

He then parked up, and approached the intoxicated woman, put his arms around her and kissed her within just three seconds, before putting his hand into her underwear, just two minutes later.

Prosecutor Mr Smith said: “It was not genuine consent and he knew it.

“He hit the jackpot because he had found a woman too drunk to refuse. This was bold sexual abuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman could be heard telling Hayelom she was going home, but he could be heard saying he “needed more”.

He then walked with her until they reach the alleyway between Poundland and Aldi off Tunstall Road, where he raped her.

Hayelom said she facilitated sex by asking him if he had a condom, but the Crown maintained throughout the trial that the woman was too drunk to give consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, Hayelom has today (Friday) been convicted by unanimous jury verdict.

The 36-year-old of Clyde Approach, Armley, is due to be sentenced on Friday 2nd May.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Hayelom targeted the victim as someone he saw as being vulnerable at the time. He could have helped her to get home safely but instead he chose to prey on her for his own gratification.

“His actions have had a significant traumatic impact on the victim, and we commend her for the courage and mental fortitude she has shown during the investigation and the court process that has resulted in his conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope she can find some degree of comfort in seeing him held criminally accountable for what he did to her.

“Women and girls should be safe to live their lives free from the fear of violence and harassment, and we remain fully committed to working alongside our partner agencies to make the county a safer place. Taking dangerous offenders like Hayelom off the streets will always remain a key part of our work to keep women and girls safe.

“Our professional and sensitive handling of this investigation should help to demonstrate to others how seriously we will always treat offences of this nature."