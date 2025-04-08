Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘predatory’ taxi driver raped a drunken woman in an alleyway after following her when he finished his shift, a court heard.

Daniel Hayelom was seen to drive past the stumbling woman, before turning around and waiting for her.

He then led her down an alleyway next to Aldi in Beeston and had sex with her. He later claimed it was consensual, but the Crown say the woman was “too intoxicated to given consent”.

Hayelom is standing trial at Leeds Crown Court charged with rape, two counts of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

Opening the case for the prosecution this week, Michael Smith said the woman had attended a house party on the evening of October 21, 2023.

Taxi driver Hayelom is accused of following a drunken woman along Dewsbury Road in Beeston before luring her into an alleyway and raping her. | National World / Google Maps

She left the party and was walking along Dewsbury Road at around 6am the next morning.

Hayelom had been working and had finished his shift when he drove along the road.

Mr Smith said: “It’s clear, we say, that he stopped his car, changed direction, watched the complainant, drove ahead of her, parked his car, got out and walked towards her and approached her.”

He put his arms out towards her, hugged her and “cupped” her buttocks with his hands. As she stumbled away, he pursued, embraced and kissed her.

Within three minutes of meeting her, he put his hand inside her underwear, then he walked her down the alleyway near to Aldi and raped her, Mr Smith said.

Hayelom, of Clyde Approach, New Wortley, was later arrested but claimed it was consensual. He said he thought he recognised the woman from his gym, but Mr Smith said they did not know each other.

Mr Smith said the victim was so intoxicated she “could not walk in a straight line”, and said due to that, she was incapable of giving consent.

He said: “At the heart of this, is consent.

“She could not remember much of what happened. She can remember parts of it, but not everything.”

Mr Smith told the jury it was “not victim blaming” and added: “Everybody should have the right drink alcohol and walk home.

“The fact is her intoxication meant she was simply not able to consent. That is not her fault. She should not have to expect the unwanted attention of anybody.”

He said that 35-year-old Hayelom had seen a “lone vulnerable woman” and took advantage.

He added: “The defendant’s behaviour was deliberate and exploitative, and to a degree, predatory.”

The trial, which continues, is expected to last around three days.