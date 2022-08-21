Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Claremont Road in the Moss Side area of the city at around 12.15am on Monday August 15.

They found 20-year-old Javell had been seriously injured and he was pronounced dead a short time after being taken to hospital.

Detectives at Greater Manchester Police initially believed there had been a shooting but a post mortem examination revealed that he had suffered stab wounds.

Two men have been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Javell Morgan.

They have now charged two men from Huddersfield after making arrests on Thursday.

Jacob Doughty, 21, of Ponyfield Close, and Simeon Baptiste, 24, of Wellfield Bank, have been remanded into custody ahead of a court appearance.

They are due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson said: "Our thoughts remain with Javell's family and friends at this heart-breaking time. Specially trained officers and support services are supporting Javell's loved ones.

"Our officers remain present to provide reassurance within the Moss Side community. Although two suspects have been charged today, our enquiries are ongoing.

"We would urge the public to please contact us if you have any further information at all, any amount of information brings us one step closer to providing justice for Javell and his loved ones".

Anyone with information including photos or videos, can submit it to our dedicated public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22A55-PO1

Information can also be given by calling 101 or by using the online LiveChat service on the force’s website.