The incident happened at a property on Patch Wood View in the Newmillerdam area of Wakefield | Google

Two people have been charged following a firearms discharge at a property in a Wakefield village.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Wood, aged 37, of Aspen Road in Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Gemma Doherty, aged 40, also of Aspen Road in Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of conspire to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened at a property on Patch Wood View in the Newmillerdam area of Wakefield | Google

Both are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (October 2).

The charges relate to an investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into a firearms discharge at a residential property on Patch Wood View on October 25 2022.