Wakefield shooting: Man and woman charged with firearms discharge in Newmillerdam to appear in court

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:37 BST
The incident happened at a property on Patch Wood View in the Newmillerdam area of Wakefieldplaceholder image
The incident happened at a property on Patch Wood View in the Newmillerdam area of Wakefield | Google
Two people have been charged following a firearms discharge at a property in a Wakefield village.

Jason Wood, aged 37, of Aspen Road in Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Most Popular

Gemma Doherty, aged 40, also of Aspen Road in Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of conspire to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident happened at a property on Patch Wood View in the Newmillerdam area of Wakefieldplaceholder image
The incident happened at a property on Patch Wood View in the Newmillerdam area of Wakefield | Google

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Both are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (October 2).

The charges relate to an investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into a firearms discharge at a residential property on Patch Wood View on October 25 2022.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceWakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice