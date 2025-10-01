Wakefield shooting: Man and woman charged with firearms discharge in Newmillerdam to appear in court
Jason Wood, aged 37, of Aspen Road in Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Gemma Doherty, aged 40, also of Aspen Road in Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of conspire to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Both are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (October 2).
The charges relate to an investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into a firearms discharge at a residential property on Patch Wood View on October 25 2022.