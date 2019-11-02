Two pedestrians injured after crash outside Wetherby Racecourse
Two people have been injured after being hit by a car outside Wetherby Racecourse.
A car veered off the road close to the roundabout at the racecourse entrance and hit two people, a police spokesman said.
One racegoer, who wanted to remain anonymous, saw the aftermath of the incident at around 5pm.
He said: "We left about an hour after the last race in a taxi.
"We went past an ambulance, and I saw one man receiving CPR on the grass verge near the roundabout entrance to the races
"It did not look good at all. I really hope he’s okay.
"The taxi driver said there were two men receiving attention from the paramedics but I only saw one myself."
Put a real dampener on a good day."
Police could not yet say how serious the injuries were.
A man has been detained in connection with the incident and is helping police with their enquiries.
A road closure is in place, but is not having a major impact on traffic beyond the immediate area.