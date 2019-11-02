Two pedestrians injured after crash outside Wetherby Racecourse

A car veered off the road close to the roundabout at the racecourse entrance and hit two people, a police spokesman said.

One racegoer, who wanted to remain anonymous, saw the aftermath of the incident at around 5pm.

He said: "We left about an hour after the last race in a taxi.

Wetherby Racecourse.

"We went past an ambulance, and I saw one man receiving CPR on the grass verge near the roundabout entrance to the races

"It did not look good at all. I really hope he’s okay.

"The taxi driver said there were two men receiving attention from the paramedics but I only saw one myself."

Put a real dampener on a good day."

Police could not yet say how serious the injuries were.

A man has been detained in connection with the incident and is helping police with their enquiries.