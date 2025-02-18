Two men sentenced after 14-year-old girl raped in 'horrendous' Wakefield attack

Two males have been sentenced following the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Wakefield.

Kevin Balog, aged 22, of Todd Terrace, Bradford, was convicted of rape following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. A now 18-year-old man was found guilty of causing or inciting sexual activity with a child.

At the time of the offence the victim was aged 14-years-old and the suspects 15 and 20. The victim and 15-year-old had arranged to meet at his address in Wakefield. While at the address, she was raped by Balog.

Kevin Balog, aged 22, of Todd Terrace, Bradford, was convicted of rape following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. | WYP/NW

Detective Constable Khi Smith, of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Team, said: “The victim has been betrayed by someone who she trusted and subjected to a horrendous ordeal by Balog.

“It is clear from the messages they exchanged that neither male gave thought to the victim, and this has been demonstrated again in refusing to admit their guilt and putting her through the further ordeal of a trial.

“No sentence can ever bring back the childhood and sense of safety that these males have robbed from her, but I hope that the conclusion of this court case and the custodial sentences they have been given help her in moving forward with her life.

The police investigation found messages exchanged between Balog and his co-defendant arranging for Balog to attack the victim.

Balog was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with an extended licence period of two years. His co-defendant was made the subject of a three-year youth rehabilitation order.

