Two men charged following spate of supermarket burglaries in Castleford
Two men have been charged in connection with a number of burglaries and an attempted burglary at supermarkets in Castleford.
Carl Lee, 37, of Crewe Road, Castleford, and Simon Johnson, 41, of Milnes Grove, Castleford, were arrested following an attempted burglary at the Tesco Express store on Fryston Road, Castleford, in the early hours of Wednesday (February 9).
They have both been charged with this offence.
Carl Lee has also been charged with burglaries at the Aldi store on Enterprise Way, Castleford, on January 25, 29 and February 7.
He has been further charged for a burglary at the Morrisons store on Albion Street, Castleford, on January 30.
They have been remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on March 10, 2022.
