Two men arrested and 300 dealer bags of cocaine seized in four drug raids across Leeds

Two men have been arrested and 300 dealer bags of cocaine have been seized in four drug raids across Leeds.

The raids took place at four addresses - including a social club and an industrial unit - at 9am on Thursday, May 9.

Officers from different teams raided the properties at the same time in a targeted operation on an organised cocaine and heroin ring in Armley and Wortley.

A privately-owned social club in Oak Road was raided as well as an industrial unit in Forge Lane, Armley.

A business in Tong Road, Armley was also targeted, as well as a house in Dolphin Street, in the Richmond Hill area of Leeds.

About 200 dealer bags of cocaine were seized.

Other suspected Class A drugs were also taken by the police as well as thousands of pounds in cash.

A 42-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were arrested at the social club in Oak Road.

They are currently in custody on suspicion on drugs offences and money laundering.

Inspector Sarah Towers, who heads neighbourhood policing in west Leeds, said: “This operation has been a significant instalment in our ongoing work to target the organised supply of Class A drugs on the streets of these communities.

“The illegal trade in Class A drugs causes long-term misery to individual users and their families and fuels crime and anti-social behaviour which impacts on the lives of residents in the area.

“We remain determined to do everything we can to target those we suspect of being involved in such criminal activity and will continue to mount operations like todays.

“Information from the community plays a vital role in our efforts to tackle drugs and we would encourage anyone who has suspicions about people involved in drug dealing in their area to contact us directly or pass on any information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers so we can take appropriate action.”

-> Man in critical condition after being hit by a car

-> Sex offender who groped teenage girls on public transport sent back to prison for catching a bus to chemist