Police at the scene of drugs raid on Armley industrial estate

Police have raided an industrial unit in Armley over suspected drugs offences.

Officers are still at the scene at the industrial park in Forge Lane, just off Canal Road.

West Yorkshire Police said officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at 8am this morning.

A large group of officers and several police cars were seen gathered nearby in Pickering Street just after 7am before making their way to Canal Road.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are currently at the scene and the operation is ongoing."

Details on what has been seized are yet to be released.