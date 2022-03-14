New York Street Leeds incident: Two men arrested after man knocked unconscious in Leeds city centre
Two men have been arrested after a man was knocked unconscious in a Leeds street.
It happened shortly before 11pm on Saturday in New York Street near Leeds Bus Station.
Police received a call to report that a man had been punched and was unconscious in the street.
Two men, 23 and 39, were arrested at the scene and have been interviewed and released under investigation.
The victim, a man in his 50s, remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Detective Sergeant Abs Desai, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this incident who has not spoken to the police already.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID, quoting crime reference 13220134935 and asking for OIC DC James Lee.”
