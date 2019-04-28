Two men arrested after man is slashed in the face in Leeds street

Two men have been arrested after a man was slashed in the face in Chapeltown.

A police cordon was still in place in Back Newton Grove on Sunday afternoon as officers continued their investigation.

Police forensics teams were still at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man took himself to hospital after the incident on Saturday where he was spoke to by police.

Several residents said a property in the street had attracted trouble in the past, with large groups of people often seen there drinking.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: "There was a fight outside when loads of people were standing around there a couple of weeks ago."

Back Newton Grove at the junction with Chapeltown Road.

The man's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

