Man calls 999 after bouncer confiscates drugs and refuses him entry to West Yorkshire nightclub

A man called 999 after a bouncer confiscated his drugs and refused him entry to a Yorkshire nightclub.

The man called 999 on Saturday evening to report what had happened to West Yorkshire Police.

The force's contact management centre released the information on their Twitter page to advise people not to call the emergency line unless absolutely necessary.

The tweet reads: "Male rings 999 as bouncer won't let him in the club and they have actually confiscated his drugs which they will hand over to the police.

"He thinks it is illegal to keep his drugs from him.

"Yes, he did ring 999, yes he thinks we are on route to retrieve his drugs. #Not999"

Other time-wasting calls West Yorkshire Police received over the weekend included someone ringing for an electrician, someone concerned about a water leak and someone who had had their shopping delivered a day early.

The force also revealed it had received 999 calls from children making hoax calls.

They tweeted: "Far too many 999 calls today and it is just children making hoax calls.

"This is preventing someone else getting through immediately who could be in a life or death situation.

"Make sure you know what your children are up to."