The four vehicle collided at about 9.58pm on Thursday, December 2.

A 21-year-old man, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with serious multiple injuries.

He remains in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been arrested after a four vehicle crash on the Stanningley Bypass in Pudsey, Leeds. Stock photo.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested.

They have been released under investigation.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting reference 13210623562.