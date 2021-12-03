Two men arrested after four car crash on Stanningley Bypass
Two men have been arrested after a four vehicle crash on the Stanningley Bypass in Pudsey, Leeds.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:17 pm
The four vehicle collided at about 9.58pm on Thursday, December 2.
A 21-year-old man, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with serious multiple injuries.
He remains in hospital.
Two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested.
They have been released under investigation.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting reference 13210623562.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.