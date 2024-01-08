Two Leeds police officers at West Yorkshire Police appear in court charged with sexual assaults
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two serving officers – PC Simon Clarke, 52, and PC Gary Cavanagh, 59 – appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning (Monday) charged with the offences.
PC Clarke, who works in the Leeds District, was charged with two counts of sexual assault. It is alleged that he committed the offences while on duty, against one victim.
PC Cavanagh, who also works in Leeds, has been charged with one count of a sexual assault at a Leeds city centre bar. The charge relates to an off-duty offence.
Both police officers have been suspended from duty.
PC Clarke, from the Cross Gates area of Leeds, was he first of the defendant to appear in court this morning, wearing a grey suit and a dark blue tie. He spoke in the dock to confirm his name, date of birth and address before pleading not guilty to the two offences.
The case was sent to Bradford Crown Court. An initial hearing was scheduled for February 5.
PC Cavanagh, from the Colton area, appeared in the dock dressed in a blue suit and pleaded not guilty to the offence. The case was sent to Bradford Crown Court and an initial hearing was scheduled for February 5.
The pair were two of four officers who appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court today charged with sexual assault.
Claudine Binns, 49, was charged with sexual assault by penetration. The charge relates to an off-duty offence.
She was working as a detective inspector in the Bradford district at the time of her arrest in May 2022 and was suspended from duty. She has since retired from West Yorkshire Police.
Lee Meadows, 44, a former officer from North Yorkshire Police who has now retired, is accused of intentionally touching a woman in a sexual nature without her consent.
Both their cases were deemed too serious to be heard by Magistrates and were sent to Bradford Crown Court on February 5.
All four officers were granted bail.