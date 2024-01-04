Two Leeds police officers charged with sexual offences and suspended, West Yorkshire Police confirm
Two Leeds police officers have been charged with sexual offences and suspended from duty.
In two separate statements, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that PC Gary Cavanagh, 59, and PC Simon Clarke, 52, are due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on January 8.
PC Clarke, who works in the Leeds District, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. It is alleged he committed the offences while on duty, against one victim.
PC Cavanagh, who also works in Leeds, has been charged with one count of sexual assault. The charge relates to an off-duty offence.
Both police officers have been suspended from duty.