A man has been arrested following an incident near Bradford College this morning.

West Yorkshire Police responded to reports at 9.21am today of a man armed with what appeared to be a knife on Great Horton Road near Bradford College. He was detained by college security staff and arrested by attending officers.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two members of the public and assaulting two emergency workers.

He was also arrested for a racially-aggravated public order offence and causing damage to a police vehicle.

Detective Inspector Ailis Coates said: “We know that this incident will understandably cause some concern in the community. I would like to reassure people that the suspect was quickly detained by security staff and arrested by the police.

“We understand that this incident has been witnessed by a large number of people and that some people may have filmed bits of it. We would ask them to please share this footage with the police as it could greatly assist us in our ongoing investigation.

“We currently have a police scene in place on Great Horton Road and people can expect to see our neighbourhood policing colleagues in the area providing reassurance to college staff and students and the wider community.”

The two injured members of the public have been taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A small gardening tool was seized by police at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, who has not already spoken to the police, is asked to contact Bradford District CID by calling 101 or via the 101LiveChat online, quoting crime reference 13250579597. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.