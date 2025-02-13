West Leeds: Two charged after businesses targeted in Armley, Pudsey, Bramley and Kirkstall

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 10:03 BST
A man and a youth are due to appear in court today charged over a series of offences where businesses in west Leeds were targeted this week.

Gavin Forber, aged 47, of St Ives Grove, Armley, has been charged with a robbery at an industrial unit, in Wyther Park, Bramley, on Monday, a house burglary in Oakwood Terrace, Pudsey, on Monday, five commercial burglaries, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and dangerous driving.

Most Popular

The commercial burglaries include incidents at the Cardigan Arms pub, in Kirkstall Road, Burley, and Morrisons Daily, in Bradford Road, Pudsey, on Monday, and at Gull’s convenience store, in Nora Place, Bramley, Fairfield Local store, in Fairfield Avenue, Bramley, and Morrisons Daily store, in Belle Vue Road, yesterday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Fairfield Local store in Bramley was one of the stores to have been targeted during a string of burglaries across west Leeds.placeholder image
The Fairfield Local store in Bramley was one of the stores to have been targeted during a string of burglaries across west Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named, has been charged with three commercial burglaries at Gull’s convenience store, in Nora Place, Bramley, Fairfield Local store, in Fairfield Avenue, Bramley, and Morrisons Daily store, in Belle Vue Road, yesterday morning. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Both have been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. (February 13)

The charges result from an investigation into the series of offences by officers from Leeds District Crime Team.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceBramleyCourts
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice