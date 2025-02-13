A man and a youth are due to appear in court today charged over a series of offences where businesses in west Leeds were targeted this week.

Gavin Forber, aged 47, of St Ives Grove, Armley, has been charged with a robbery at an industrial unit, in Wyther Park, Bramley, on Monday, a house burglary in Oakwood Terrace, Pudsey, on Monday, five commercial burglaries, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and dangerous driving.

The commercial burglaries include incidents at the Cardigan Arms pub, in Kirkstall Road, Burley, and Morrisons Daily, in Bradford Road, Pudsey, on Monday, and at Gull’s convenience store, in Nora Place, Bramley, Fairfield Local store, in Fairfield Avenue, Bramley, and Morrisons Daily store, in Belle Vue Road, yesterday morning.

The Fairfield Local store in Bramley was one of the stores to have been targeted during a string of burglaries across west Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named, has been charged with three commercial burglaries at Gull’s convenience store, in Nora Place, Bramley, Fairfield Local store, in Fairfield Avenue, Bramley, and Morrisons Daily store, in Belle Vue Road, yesterday morning. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Both have been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. (February 13)

The charges result from an investigation into the series of offences by officers from Leeds District Crime Team.