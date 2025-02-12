West Leeds: Two arrested after businesses targeted in Armley, Pudsey, Bramley and Kirkstall

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 10:39 BST
A man and a youth have been arrested over a series of offences targeting businesses around west Leeds.

The 47-year-old man and 17-year-old male were detained shortly before 4am this morning in Armley after specialist roads policing officers pursued a vehicle linked to a ram raid burglary at the Morrisons Daily store on Belle Vue Road.

The store was targeted at about 3.15am today (Friday) when a white VW Golf was reversed into the shutters. The suspects stole items before leaving the scene in the Golf and a black Hyundai.

Workmen repair the Morrisons Daily store in Belle Vue Road, Leeds, after the burglaryplaceholder image
Workmen repair the Morrisons Daily store in Belle Vue Road, Leeds, after the burglary | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Both vehicles were recovered in Armley following the pursuit and were identified as having been stolen in a burglary in Pudsey in the early hours of Monday.

Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team are linking them to a number of other offences.

These include a knifepoint robbery at an industrial unit, in Wyther Park, Bramley, at 4.40am on Monday, a burglary at the Cardigan Arms pub, in Kirkstall Road, Burley, at 4.50am the same day and a burglary at Morrisons Daily, in Bradford Road, Pudsey at 5.15am that day.

The most recent offences in the series also include an attempted burglary at Gull’s convenience store, in Nora Place, Bramley, at 2.23am this morning and a burglary at the Fairfield Local store, in Fairfield Avenue, Bramley, at 2.27am this morning.

The two males arrested remain in custody and officers from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to carry out enquiries into the series of offences.

Anyone who witnessed any of the offences or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13250082142 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceArmleyPudseyMorrisons
