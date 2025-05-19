Two break-in attempts made in Leeds at construction site of Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease

There have been two attempted break-ins at the construction site of the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds.

Construction is ongoing at Seacroft Hospital of the centre, which was named after the Leeds Rhinos legend who died after a long battle with the debilitating condition.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it was “really disappointed” to learn of the “two incidents involving theft and damage” at the site.

West Yorkshire Police have said that they located a rucksack and tools when responding to reports of a burglary on Friday evening (May 16).

Construction of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) at Seacroft Hospital (pictured in 2024) is due to be completed this summer.placeholder image
Construction of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) at Seacroft Hospital (pictured in 2024) is due to be completed this summer. | National World

Craige Richardson, Director of Estates and Facilities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are working with West Yorkshire Police, and we have also put in place extra security measures at the site.

“We will always take positive action against criminal activity at our hospitals, including prosecution.”

Mr Richardson added that the state-of-the-art centre will provide “a calm and peaceful environment for patients living with MND” and that they remain on track to open this summer.

West Yorkshire Police have provided details of one of the incidents, saying that they were called at 11.37pm on Friday to reports of an ongoing burglary at the construction site.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended at the scene and an area search was made for the suspects with a rucksack and tools located and seized.

“Officers have reattended at the construction site yesterday (Sunday) to make further enquiries. At this time, it has not been reported that anything was stolen during this incident.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation to make contact via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250276040.

