Rob Burrow’s family praise MND Centre fundraisers

The father of rugby legend Rob Burrow has paid tribute to the bangers-and-smash Yorkshire business people who have rallied in support of MND research and care.

In this exclusive interview, Geoff Burrow spoke out to praise the motoring fanatics who took to the county’s roads to raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Their Banger Challenge 2025 saw a 1953 Ford, 1972 Saab and 1966 Singer head off from York on a 1,000-mile circuit in the name of the Seacroft Hospital unit which is due to open later this year and together they have so far raised £9000.

“I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the fundraising that Rob’s memory continues to inspire across Yorkshire,” Geoff told Yorkshire Live.

ON-SONG: John Vause behind the wheel of his Singer

“People have been going through the pain barrier since Kevin Sinfield started to run himself in to the ground with his ultra marathons.

“It’s the same with the Banger Challenge 2025 fundraising team because they turned their passion into much-needed funds for MND and went the extra mile in their vintage cars

“I know it can’t have been a comfortable ride for them because there were lots of bumps in the road for them and while old cars look great, they can be a pain in the backside.

“Their fundraising has moved us closer to the day when the Rob Burrow MND Centre will be open, but they’ve raised awareness of MND as well which is just what Rob would have wanted.

BANG-ON: Keith Stewart led the fundraising for the Rob Burrow MND Centre

“I’d also like to say a big ‘thank-you’ to everyone who donated to the Banger Challenge because your support means the world to us as a family.”

Burrow died aged 41 on June 2, 2024, having spent the last five years of his life, together with close friend and former Rhinos skipper Sinfield, raising awareness about MND after he was diagnosed with the condition.

The ‘Banger Challenge 2025’ which involves participants buying a pre-1980 car for less than £3,000 and then driving their vehicle 1,000 miles over four consecutive days.

Keith Stewart, who lives in York, spearheaded the fundraising initiative and he co-drive the Ford with pal Geoff Gray.

Retired businessmen Harrogate-based John Vause and Philip Oldfield, of Wakefield, will take turns behind the steering wheel of the Singer.

They were joined by Saab duo Jon Langley and Geoff Pinch who headed to Yorkshire from Somerset to join their fellow motoring enthusiasts who did a video diary of their exploits and breakdowns along the way.

Keith added: “The fight against MND is a cause that is very close to my heart because I lost a good friend to the cruel disease.

“We’ve also been inspired by Rob’s personal fight against MND and Kevin Sinfield’s extraordinary fundraising campaign and that’s literally drove us on to do our bit to help.

“It was a bumpy ride, but we’ve been thrilled with the support we go along the way, including a generous donation from a recovery firm that came to our rescue when one of the cars broke down.

“The Rob Burrow MND project still has a funding gap which needs closing in order for the centre to open in September and that’s why we were so determined to smash our £9000 fundraising target the extra mile for everyone affected by MND.”

· To support the Banger Challenge visit their fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/keith-stewart-banger-challenge.