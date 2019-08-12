Men arrested after being found with class A drugs and knuckle dusters in Leeds

Two men were arrested after being found with class A drugs and knuckle dusters in Leeds.

Police discovered the drugs and weapons after stopping them for driving an uninsured vehicle in Seacroft.

Both men were arrested.

They were later charged with possession of offensive weapon and possession of class A drugs

The WYP Operation Jemlock team, who deal with serious violent crime and knife crime across West Yorkshire, shared the incident on Twitter.

Officers sais: "Our officers stopped an uninsured vehicle in Seacroft last night and discovered class A drugs and two weapons in the vehicle after a stop/search.

"Both male occupants arrested and charged with possession of offensive weapon and possession of class A drugs."

Elsewhere in Leeds, the Operation Jemlock team dealt with a drug dealer in the city centre.

They disrupted the drug dealing and arrested a 23-year-old man for possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He was also arrested for driving his vehicle whilst under the influence.