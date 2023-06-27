Nathanial Serella, 37, of Micklegate, Pontefract, was sentenced to 18 years behind bars at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday) after pleading guilty to eight counts of rape.

The court heard that Serella was violent towards the young victim and forced her to smoke cannabis before raping her on many occasions over the space of seven years.

For the prosecution, Clare Walsh said that police were informed of Serella’s offending in March this year. When he was arrested they found sex toys and lingerie items in the bedroom of his flat.

Nathanial Serella was jailed for 18 years and placed on the sex offenders register for life. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Ms Walsh said that Serella “knew she didn’t like it” but “that’s why he did it”.

The court heard that if the girl refused Serella’s advances he would “hit her and make her do it anyway”.

In a victim impact statement the girl – who can’t be identified for legal reasons – said that she has “struggled” and suffered with panic attacks.

Representing Serella, James Littlehales highlighted that his client had no previous convictions and asked the judge to give him credit due to his guilty pleas in the magistrates court.

Mr Littlehales added: “He accepts that inevitably a substantial custodial sentence will be handed to him today.

"It won’t be a pleasant experience, he concedes that.”

His Honour Judge Clarke sentenced Serella to 18 years in prison, of which he will serve two thirds before he is considered for release, and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Kimberley Casey, of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Serella today for the horrific abuse he inflicted.

“He repeatedly put a young and vulnerable victim through a truly horrendous ordeal over a lengthy period of time.

“I am pleased that this jail sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the victim for having the courage to report this abuse to the Police.