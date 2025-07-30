A known paedophile who latched onto a 14-year-old boy then offered to pay him money if he sent pictures of himself in his underwear.

Sick Adam Oesterlein, who has twice been convicted of child-sex offences, left the boy terrified and thinking he was being watched.

Oesterlein, who a judge once said was incapable of being treated, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted breaching the sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) he was under, designed to monitor his internet use.

He appeared in court recently via video link from HMP Doncaster.

It was heard that the 30-year-old had added the teenage boy on Snapchat earlier this year.

Paedophile Adam Oesterlein tried to offer a boy money for pictures of him in his underwear on Snapchat | WYP / PA

The boy later told police he was forced to block him because of Oesterlein’s comments that made him feel “incredibly uncomfortable”.

He wanted pictures of the boy in his boxer shorts and offered him cash.

He also told him that he had seen him on his bike, which led him to think that Oesterlein was watching or following him.

Oesterlein, who previously lived on Hanover Street in Wakefield, but is now of no fixed address, was arrested on March 10.

He has four previous convictions for 20 offences, all related to child sex offences, including making indecent images.

He was finally jailed in 2023 after twice escaping with community sentences.

He was given 20 months’ jail earlier this year when he secretly used his mother’s phone, putting him in breach of his SHPO.

MItigating for his latest breach, Eleanor Mitten said he accepted his conduct but did not know the boy, and had only recognised the skatepark he attended from photos.

She said he had “no meaningful contact” with anyone and was “incredibly lonely”.

She added: “He entirely accepts what he did to combat that was entirely inappropriate and illegal. He tells me he is disgusted with himself.”

Judge Batty told him: “This is your fifth appearance before the court. It’s an escalation in your offending.

“There’s no doubt you are sexually attracted to children.”

He gave him another 16 months to run consecutively to his existing 20-month sentence.