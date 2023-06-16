A judge previously conceded that he was “not optimistic” that Adam Oesterlein from Wakefield was capable of being treated after being caught downloading the vile photos, but opted to give him a community order instead of prison.

But the 29-year-old was hauled back before Leeds Crown Court this week after he was caught with a handful of abuse images. He was already subject to sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), designed to limit his internet use and grant police access to his online activities, when officers recently visited his home on Hanover Street.

Prosecutor Benedict Sayers said they unearthed six images in total, including one category A – the most serious – four category B and one category C. He later admitted three counts of making indecent images and breach of his SHPO. He has previous convictions from 2015 and 2020, mainly all linked to downloading sick images of children.

Oesterlein was finally put behind bars for downloading abuse images.

Mitigating, James Littlehales said that although the offences “crossed the custody threshold”, he said Oesterlein lived an isolated life at his parents’ home, and suffered from ADHD and autism. He said that as a result of his social difficulties, little progress was made with probation following his last conviction.

He said: “There is no substantial work being done with him. He lives with his parents and they do their best for him and they have grave concerns for what has happened in the past. He spends most of his life in his room.”

Judge Rodney Jameson KC told him that the time had come to face the inevitable prison sentence. He said: “You are an intelligent young man but it has to be immediate custody. You are a socially-isolated young man but you are bight enough to think through the consequences.

"It’s in your own ability to control that but you choose not to do that. It’s really important that you learn the proper lesson from this. Previous order have not achieved this.”