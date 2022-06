Officers were called to Tunstall Road at 3.49am on Sunday (June 26) to reports of an assault.

When police arrived they discovered a fire was found within a flat at the location and a second assault was reported.

Police are investigating an incident of arson and assault offences.

Tunstall Road. PIC: Google