Tulip Street: All we know so far after body found near Leeds retail park as police investigate 'unexplained death'

This is everything we know so far after a man was found dead in south Leeds.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:51 BST

What happened?

Yesterday (30 March) a man, believed to be in his 60s, was found dead at the side of a railway track in Tulip Street in south Leeds.

Why did he die?

Circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established. The police are treating it as an unexplained death as they try to find out more.

What have West Yorkshire Police said?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.55pm yesterday (Thursday), police were notified that a body had been found at the side of the railway track in Tulip Street, Leeds.

“Officers attended and established that the body was of a male, who was believed to be in his sixties.

“A scene has been put in place while enquiries continue into the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.”