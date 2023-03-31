This is everything we know so far after a man was found dead in south Leeds.

What happened?

Yesterday (30 March) a man, believed to be in his 60s, was found dead at the side of a railway track in Tulip Street in south Leeds.

Why did he die?

Circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established. The police are treating it as an unexplained death as they try to find out more.

What have West Yorkshire Police said?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.55pm yesterday (Thursday), police were notified that a body had been found at the side of the railway track in Tulip Street, Leeds.

“Officers attended and established that the body was of a male, who was believed to be in his sixties.