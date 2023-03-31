Tulip Street incident: Police launch investigation after body found near Leeds City South Retail Park
Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in south Leeds.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.55pm yesterday (Thursday), police were notified that a body had been found at the side of the railway track in Tulip Street, Leeds.
“Officers attended and established that the body was of a male, who was believed to be in his sixties.
“A scene has been put in place while enquiries continue into the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.”