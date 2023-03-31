News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
18 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
27 minutes ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
39 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
3 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages

Tulip Street incident: Police launch investigation after body found near Leeds City South Retail Park

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in south Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:14 BST

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.55pm yesterday (Thursday), police were notified that a body had been found at the side of the railway track in Tulip Street, Leeds.

“Officers attended and established that the body was of a male, who was believed to be in his sixties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A scene has been put in place while enquiries continue into the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.”

body had been found at the side of the railway track in Tulip Street, Leeds. Picture: Google
body had been found at the side of the railway track in Tulip Street, Leeds. Picture: Google
body had been found at the side of the railway track in Tulip Street, Leeds. Picture: Google