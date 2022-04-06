Trial date set for man facing firearms charges over police operation at Bramhope caravan park
A possible trial date has been set for a man facing charges after being arrested during a police firearms operation at a caravan park in Leeds.
Donat Cantrell appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (April 6) over the incident at St Helena's Caravan Park, in Bramhope, on March 6.
The operation, which involved firearms officers and negotiators, continued until the following afternoon when an arrest was made.
Cantrell, 56, is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of ammunition and making threats to kill.
The defendant appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
No charges were put to Cantrell.
The case was adjourned until July 11 when a fitness to plea hearing will take place.
A provisional trial date was set for August 22 this year.
Any trial is expected to last up to five days.
Cantrell, of St Helena’s Caravan Park, Otley Old Road, was told he will remain in custody until the next hearing.