Trial date set for man facing firearms charges over police operation at Bramhope caravan park

Donat Cantrell appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (April 6) over the incident at St Helena's Caravan Park, in Bramhope, on March 6.

The operation, which involved firearms officers and negotiators, continued until the following afternoon when an arrest was made.

Cantrell, 56, is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of ammunition and making threats to kill.

Leeds Crown Court.

The defendant appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

No charges were put to Cantrell.

The case was adjourned until July 11 when a fitness to plea hearing will take place.

A provisional trial date was set for August 22 this year.

Any trial is expected to last up to five days.