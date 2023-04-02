Officers had received reports that a man was believed to be carrying a weapon at the helpdesk of Trafalgar House Police Station in Bradford on Saturday morning. He was said to be brandishing a handgun and a knife. Helpdesk staff retreated to a place of safety and armed officers arrived on scene a short time later to detain the man.

A knife and gas-powered ball bearing gun were recovered. West Yorkshire Police has also confirmed that a gun was discharged while the man was in the helpdesk area.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: “Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident and our helpdesk staff are receiving welfare support.” He added that it had been an isolated incident which poses “no wider threat to the public.”

The incident took place Trafalgar House Police Station in Bradford. Picture: Google

In a further update on Sunday morning, the force said that a 29-year-old man had now been charged. Adil Akksar, of Chapel Street, Bradford, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.