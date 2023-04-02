Trafalgar House incident: Man charged after weapon fired inside helpdesk at Bradford police station
A man has been charged with weapons offences after armed police responded to an incident at a West Yorkshire Police station.
Officers had received reports that a man was believed to be carrying a weapon at the helpdesk of Trafalgar House Police Station in Bradford on Saturday morning. He was said to be brandishing a handgun and a knife. Helpdesk staff retreated to a place of safety and armed officers arrived on scene a short time later to detain the man.
A knife and gas-powered ball bearing gun were recovered. West Yorkshire Police has also confirmed that a gun was discharged while the man was in the helpdesk area.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: “Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident and our helpdesk staff are receiving welfare support.” He added that it had been an isolated incident which poses “no wider threat to the public.”
In a further update on Sunday morning, the force said that a 29-year-old man had now been charged. Adil Akksar, of Chapel Street, Bradford, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Police had previously issued an appeal for information from members of the public who were in the vicinity at the time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Bradford District Police on 101 or use the force’s live chat facility, quoting log 488 of April 1.