This morning, officers responded to reports of a man believed to be carrying a weapon at the helpdesk in Trafalgar House Police Station, Nelson Street, Bradford.

A man had attended the helpdesk at the police station brandishing a handgun and a knife.

Helpdesk staff retreated to a place of safety and armed officers arrived on scene a short time later and the man was safely detained.

The 29-year-old man was arrested for firearm offences and threats to kill and remains in police custody at this time. A knife and gas-powered ball bearing gun were recovered from the scene and have confirmed the gun was discharged whilst the man was in the helpdesk.

Detective Chief Inspector, Andy Farrell of Bradford District Police said: “Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident and our helpdesk staff are receiving welfare support. We know members of the public were in the vicinity of the helpdesk at the time and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information.

“Armed officers attended within a very short time frame, which allowed us to quickly and safely resolve the incident. We can confirm this was an isolated incident which poses no wider threat to the public.”

The helpdesk is set to remain closed for “several hours” with the public asked to instead contact police via the phone or online.