Detectives are appealing for information after a man was stabbed on Town Street last night (21 November) and left critically injured.

The attack on the 29-year-old man in Armley is being treated as attempted murder.

Here is what we know so far.

Town Street, Armley

When did the incident occur?

At 10:49pm last night (21 November), police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to Branch Road, Armley, where the victim had been found seriously injured with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment and remains in a critical but stable condition in intensive care.

What happened?

Enquiries have established the victim was assaulted by another man during an altercation in Town Street, near to the junctions with Branch Road and Wesley Road at about 10.40pm.

Police attended the scene this morning to collect evidence.

What have West Yorkshire Police said?

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who heads Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has received serious stab wounds, including to his back, chest and neck, and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“The level of injury that has been caused and the circumstances that we have established so far means we are treating this incident as attempted murder.

“CCTV shows there were vehicles and people passing the scene at the time of the incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area or driving past at the time, particularly if they have relevant dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

“We appreciate that a serious violent incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and, while our enquiries remain at an early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack involving people who are known to each other.”

How do I contact the police if I am a witness?

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220643377 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat