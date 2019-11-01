Tools stolen from Home Office's immigration centre in Leeds during burglary

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Thursday night when thieves targeted the UK Visas and Immigration offices in Waterside Court on Kirkstall Road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called to reports of a burglary at offices in Waterside Court at 11.33pm last night.

They said a number of items were taken, most of which were tools.

The UK Visas and Immigration offices on Kirkstall Road were targeted in a burglary (Photo: Google)

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone who witnessed anything is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13190560603.

The Home Office's UK Visas and Immigration service is responsible for deciding who has the right to stay in the country.