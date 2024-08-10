Toddler suffers serious injuries after being hit by a Seat Ibiza near Leeds Asda

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A toddler suffered head and leg injuries after being hit by a car, with the driver making off before police arrived.

The collision happened on Old Lane, Beeston, between the Asda supermarket and the junction with Oakhurst Mount, on Friday, August 9.

The driver had initially stopped at the scene following the incident, which is thought to have occurred at around 6.25pm, but had gone when officers arrived.

The young boy was hit by the car near to Asda in Beeston. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

The three-year-old boy was taken to hospital where his leg injury was found to be serious but not life-threatening.

The car involved was a silver Seat Ibiza and police are appealing for the driver to make contact with the Roads Policing Unit, so this investigation can be progressed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that may assist in the identification of the driver is asked to contact the Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1514 of 9 August.