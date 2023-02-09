A dad has spoken of his horror after the incident in Robert’s Park, Baildon, where pupils from Titus Salt School were having an outdoor PE lesson. He said pupils witnessed two men – one carrying a knife and an axe and wearing a balaclava – run across the park.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault at a property nearby and that a man was taken to hospital. A temporary lockdown was put in place at Titus Salt School, which was quickly lifted.

Here is everything we know about the incident so far.

Roberts Park, in Baildon, near Leeds, West Yorkshire, and, inset, a sign for Titus Salt School which is nearby

What did pupils at Titus Salt School witness?

On Wednesday morning, a parent said his daughter was having an outdoor PE lesson in nearby Robert’s Park in Baildon with other pupils from Titus Salt School when two men – one carrying a knife and an axe and wearing a balaclava – ran across the park.

The child’s parent said that his wife was contacted by the school after the incident happened. He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The teacher said that they had been doing PE on the park for years. Apparently they were doing cross country. My daughter said that quite a lot of kids saw this guy covered in blood and running off.”

What have West Yorkshire Police said about the incident?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a property at Glenwood Avenue in Baildon, near the park, at about 10am on Wednesday. On arrival, officers found an injured male who has been taken to hospital for treatment. Two suspects made off from the scene in the direction of Roberts Park.

A police cordon was put in place and investigations are still ongoing. The incident is not connected to the school. The force said initial enquiries suggest it was a targeted attack and “there is no threat to the wider public”.

How has Titus Salt School responded?

In a statement, issued by Titus Salt School’s headteacher Ian Morrel to parents on Wednesday and seen by the YEP, he confirmed all pupils returned “safely” to the school.

The statement said: “I wish to assure all parents and carers that the school remains safe and the incident is not connected with the school. Whilst out in the community with members of the PE Faculty some of our pupils witnessed two youths fleeing the area around the end of Roberts Park over the bridge by Victoria Road. All pupils and members of staff returned to school safely and were not directly involved in the incident.”

He said those pupils who felt they needed support “with what they had seen” were kept with their teacher and that the school’s wellbeing officer was on hand to support.

The statement added: “We also put a temporary lockdown in place which following a conversation with a police inspector this restriction has been lifted. During my telephone conversation with the police inspector I have been assured that what took place was a targeted incident and the perpetrators have left the scene and are being pursued by the police."

Has anyone been arrested?

On Thursday morning, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no arrests had yet been made and enquiries were ongoing. Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area on Wednesday morning who may have seen the incident, or two males with balaclavas on, to come forward.