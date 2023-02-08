The parent said his daughter was having an outdoor PE lesson in nearby Robert’s Park in Baildon with other pupils from Titus Salt School when two men – one carrying a knife and an axe and wearing a balaclava – ran across the park today (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault at a property nearby and that a man was taken to hospital. A cordon remains in place in the area while enquiries continue. The incident is not connected to the school. The force said initial enquiries suggest “there is no threat to the wider public”.

The child’s parent said that his wife was contacted by the school after the incident happened. He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The teacher said that they had been doing PE on the park for years. Apparently they were doing cross country. My daughter said that quite a lot of kids saw this guy covered in blood and running off.”

Roberts Park, in Baildon, near Leeds, West Yorkshire, and, inset, a sign for Titus Salt School which is nearby.

He added: “There are big fences around the school and when you drop your kids off you expect them to be safe and secure. I don’t think they will be going for runs in the park anymore.”

In a statement, issued by Titus Salt School’s headteacher Ian Morrel issued to parents today, seen by the YEP, he confirmed all pupils returned “safely” to the school.

The statement said: “I have been informed of an incident that has occurred in our local community which the police are fully aware of and have responded to. I wish to assure all parents and carers that the school remains safe and the incident is not connected with the school. Whilst out in the community with members of the PE Faculty some of our pupils witnessed two youths fleeing the area around the end of Roberts Park over the bridge by Victoria Road. All pupils and members of staff returned to school safely and were not directly involved in the incident.”

He said those pupils who felt they needed support “with what they had seen” were kept with their teacher and that the school’s wellbeing officer was on hand to support.

The statement added: “We also put a temporary lockdown in place which following a conversation with a police inspector this restriction has been lifted. During my telephone conversation with the police inspector I have been assured that what took place was a targeted incident and the perpetrators have left the scene and are being pursued by the police. I have been told that we do not need to put any restrictions in place and the police have dealt with the incident. I am in direct contact with the police inspector who is providing me with any updates to ensure we remain safe and secure. I wish to repeat that the incident was in the local community and has no connection to the school.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a property at Glenwood Avenue in Baildon, near the park, at about 10am today (Wednesday).

They said: “On arrival officers found an injured male who has been taken to hospital for treatment. Two suspects made off from the scene in the direction of Roberts Park. Initial enquiries suggest that this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider publ ic . A scene is on at the property on Glenwood Avenue. Local patrols from the Neighbourhood team have been stepped up to provide reassurance. Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area this morning who may have seen the indent or two males with balaclavas on to come forward.