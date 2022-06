At 9.40am yesterday, police were called to an address in Tinshill Mount, Leeds, where a man had been found with injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A scene remains in place at the address and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death. Picture: Google.

