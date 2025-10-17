Stewart's bedroom

The Tingley terrorist plotter's fellow extremist was trying to 3-D print a semi automatic firearm ahead of planned attacks in West Yorkshire including the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three Nazi-worshipping extremists have been jailed for up to 11 years for planning terrorist attacks on mosques and synagogues. Brogan Stewart, 25, of Syke Avenue, Tingley, Christopher Ringrose, 34, from Cannock and Marco Pitzettu, 25, from Derby were found guilty in May of planning terrorist attacks on mosques and synagogues.

On Friday, Stewart was jailed for 11 years, Ringrose for 10 years and Pitzettu for eight years by a judge who said she believed they all continued to adhere to their extreme right-wing ideology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “These extremists were plotting violent acts of terrorism against Muslim and Jewish communities in west Yorkshire. By their own admission, they were inspired by SS tactics and supremacist ideology.

“Had Christopher Ringrose managed to completely finish building the 3-D printed semi-automatic firearm that he had started to, it could have been used leading to devastating consequences.

“The prosecution case against the defendants included their disturbing Telegram and Facebook chats as well as acquiring military equipment such as riot shields, body armour and an arsenal of weapons found at their home addresses that were to be used in readiness for a ‘race war’.

"Nazi-worshipping" Brogan Stewart, 25, of Syke Avenue, Tingley, has been jailed for 11 years after planning a terrorist attack with crossbows and machetes on an Islamic Education Centre in Leeds. Christopher Ringrose, 34, from Cannock and Marco Pitzettu, 25, from Derby were also found guilty of planning terrorist attacks on mosques and synagogues. | WYP

“We worked closely with Counter Terrorism Policing North East to prepare a strong case against the defendants, and the jury convicted them of their crimes. Extremism is a threat to our society and we will always aim to keep communities safe by seeking to prosecute anyone who prepares for acts of terrorism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group idolized the Nazi regime, which became evident throughout their messages and Stewart even set out uniform, rules and necessary equipment for members.

The group also prepared for what they believed was an inevitable race war and sourced body armour, rations and a cache of weapons as part of their planning.

Marco Pitzettu, 25, Brogan Stewart, 25, and Christopher Ringrose, 34, were found guilty on May 14 of planning acts of terrorism. Evidence gathered from undercover operations by police found the three glorified mass murders, idolized the Nazi regime and discussed attacks against mosques, Islamic education centres and synagogues. | NCA

Over 200 weapons were seized from the their home addresses, alongside riot gear, body armour and ration packs. The weapons included machetes, hunting knives, swords, and crossbows.

Pitzettu had obtained an illegal stun gun, contrary to the Firearms Act 1968, an offence which he pleaded guilty to prior to trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three men – who are not believed to have met in the real world before they appeared together in the dock – were preparing to use more than 200 weapons they had amassed, including machetes, swords, crossbows and an illegal stun gun, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, outlined how the online group the trio belonged to were preparing for an attack on an Islamic Education Centre in Leeds before they were arrested by counter-terror police. She said the trio’s ideology was “laid bare” in a 374-page dossier of internet activity put before the jury.