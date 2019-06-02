Wanted: On-the-run drugs ring boss who drove Lamborghini being hunted by West Yorkshire Police

Police are hunting a crime boss thought to have fled to Dubai to evade justice over a multi million pound drug supply conspiracy in Leeds and Wakefield.

Mohammed Yaqoob is also wanted by police over the drug supply conspiracy in Leeds and Wakefield

An appeal has been launched to trace Roheet Ahmed after eight members of his gang were jailed for their roles in "sophisticated" wholesale street dealing of heroin and cocaine.

Ahmed, 30, from Wakefield, is understood at have travelled to the United Arab Emirates.

A court heard how he was observed driving a Lamborghini by police as they carried out covert surveillance on gang members.

Eight people have been jailed for a total of more that 57 years over the conspiracy.

Another man connected with the illegal operation - Mohammed Yaqoob, 31, from Dewsbury - is also on the run

During the trial jurors heard how Ahmed ran the operation but kept his distance from the gang members who transported the drug and supplied it on the street.

One defendant - Jamie Robertshaw - was found in possession of an encrypted mobile phone fitted with a foreign sim card when he was arrested.

Sentencing Judge Simon Batiste said the discovery indicated that he had been in touch with Ahmed.

The court also heard that there was evidence that taxi driver Tanvir Khalid had been in contact with him.

Police have made a fresh appeal to the public in a bid to trace Ahmed and Yaqoob.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Walker of the Precision team said: “We are appealing for information to locate Roheet Ahmed, 30, from Wakefield who was summonsed to court by postal requisition to answer charges in relation to this case and is wanted for breach of bail.

“It is believed he may no longer be in the UK and may possibly have travelled to the United Arab Emirates.

“We are also appealing for information to locate Mohammed Yaqoob, 31, from Dewsbury who was also summonsed to court in relation to this drugs case and is wanted for breach of court bail. We believe he may also be in the UAE.

“We are continuing enquiries with partner agencies to locate both men and would ask anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”