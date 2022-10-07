Thugs armed with nail-filled plank attacked group after Leeds house-party fight

Zibusiso Mthabisi Ntini and Sameer Ahmed targeted the group on Hyde Park Road in the early hours of September 16 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard that earlier in the evening they had gone to a house on nearby Royal Park Road where young people had gathered, but were told they were not welcome.

There was an altercation between them and two people in the house, but Ntini and Ahmed soon left, said prosecutor Eddison Flint.

The incident happened near the junction with Hyde Park Road and Royal Park Road.

Then CCTV picked up a group on Hyde Park Road shortly before 3.30am, and Ahmed could be seen confronting them, before walking up the street to meet Ndini.

They both then walked back towards the group, with Ndini carrying the plank of wood.

It was not used in the melee that followed, but punches and kicks were thrown before the pair fled when they realised the police were on their way.

The court learned that 28-year-old Ahmed, of Hazelhurst Brow, Bradford, has five convictions for five offences, including possessing an offensive weapon.

Ntini, age 27, of Trelawn Place, Headingley, has four convictions for seven offences, including ABH and public order.

They both admitted affray, with Ntini also admitting having an offensive weapon.

Mitigating for Ntini, Ed Youlton described his upbringing as “tragic”, after his father died at the age of four and his mother was murdered in front of him on Christmas Day when he was just nine.

Mr Youlton said: “It’s shaped the rest of his life. He has struggled with alcohol issues stemming from the issued as a child.

"He feels like he has completely let himself down, he recognises that alcohol makes him a totally different person.”

He said that he has since tried to throw himself into music and sport.

Little mitigation was offered for Ahmed when Judge Robin Mairs told him he would suspend his sentence.

Ahmed, who appeared via video link from HMP Hull where he awaiting sentencing for drug dealing offences, was given three months’ jail.