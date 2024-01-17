A football fan who threw a glass that hit a police officer before a Leeds United game has been banned from attending matches for three years.

Ross Ellis, 31, from Chalwood, Huddersfield was made subject of Football Banning Order for the "completely unacceptable" offence at a hearing at Huddersfield Magistrates Court on January 11.

The incident took place in Leeds City Centre during the morning of October 28 last year before the game between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

Ellis, who had been drinking inside a pub, was shown on CCTV running to the doorway and throwing a pint glass outside.

The glass struck a police officer in the face, causing minor injuries.

Ellis was later identified, arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

At his court hearing he was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, pay £100 compensation to his victim, and also pay court costs and a surcharge.

Speaking after the sentencing, Chief Superintendent Russell Hughes, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “Ellis’s reckless and highly dangerous behaviour was completely unacceptable and could have caused a serious injury to our officer or any other person the glass may have struck.

“West Yorkshire Police will always treat incidents like this very seriously.

“We work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences committed and we will also take robust action against those responsible, including seeking Football Banning Orders against them.