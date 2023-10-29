Leeds news you can trust since 1890
26 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans and players as 36,813 witness 4-1 Huddersfield Town triumph

Leeds United enjoyed a fine win over West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 09:03 GMT

Leeds United cruised to a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon as a season-high crowd of 36,813 was packed into Elland Road for the West Yorkshire derby.

The Whites were 4-0 up by half time as Daniel James opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Crysencio Summerville doubled the lead just after the half hour. James popped up with his second and Leeds’ third three minutes later before Summerville made it 4-0 deep into first-half stoppage time.

Michal Helik salvaged some pride for Huddersfield with a consolation on 70 minutes. Following the fixture, we have picked out some of the best photos of Leeds fans and players celebrating an enjoyable win. Can you spot anyone you know?

