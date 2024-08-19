Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who confronted a group of “EDL supporters” outside a bar in Leeds after ill-tempered protests is the latest man to be jailed.

Nadim Hussain became embroiled in the disorder on Great George Street on the afternoon of August 3, not long after protests of far-right supporters and counter protestors clashed on The Headrow.

Two men were jailed recently for attacking a group of four draped in Union Jack flags, having thrown punches and delivered kicks when they were on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after the group were walking along the street as the 15-strong group of Asian males walked in the opposite direction, Leeds Crown Court was told.

It was reported that the four men made comments which sparked the violence. City-centre CCTV footage was played to the court.

Hussain was part of the group that attacked four men outside the Be at One bar on Great George Street. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

Hussain, 24, was seen moving towards the men as the violence began outside the Be At One bar as horrified drinkers watched on.

He was seen punching his right fist into his left hand, raising his arms and preparing to fight. He shouted towards the men, goading and taunting. He was the last to leave the area when the fighting stopped after around 30 seconds, and gestured towards the group with his raised middle finger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hussain, of Greenhow Road, Burley, admitted a charge of affray. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds after being held on remand. The court heard that he had handed himself into the police after the city-centre incident.

Hussain has previous convictions for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and other offences from he was a youth.

Mitigating, Stephen Uttley said the skirmish in Leeds was simply a “moment of madness” from Hussain and that it was a short-lived incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl said: “You walked away down the centre of the road, congratulating yourself and others in your group, through the traffic, which had stopped as a result of the disorder.

“Your actions are not to be viewed in isolation. This was a group attack involving in excess of ten men in the circumstances of a heightened state of public concern and anxiety to which you have contributed.”

He jailed him for 14 months. He was also given a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from congregating in groups likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. It also bans him from wearing face coverings in public.