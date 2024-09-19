Thug used Wakefield partner 'as punch bag' during campaign of violence and control

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug who put his partner through a campaign of violence, using her as a “punch bag” and controlled whom she spoke with on her phone.

Former rugby player Paul Barkley, who has previous convictions for domestic violence, would regularly attack the woman during bouts of heavy drinking, Leeds Crown Court heard. He admitted a charge of coercive control, but only on the day of trial, and one of criminal damage.

Despite this, the defiant 49-year-old appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds and could be heard saying “lies, lies” when the case was being outlined by the Crown. As a result the judge ordered the link from the prison be muted.

They had been in a relationship for around two years, having met in August 2022, and lived in South Elmsall. Prosecutor Austin Newman said it became “toxic and abusive” due to his jealous tendencies and binge drinking, and he became increasingly controlling.

Barkley (pictured) was handed a three-year jail sentence for a "campaign of violence" against his partner. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

He would make remarks about her appearance, make threats to her and her family and would isolate her by restricting her use of her phone, told her to come off social media and on occasions would go through her phone to find out with whom she was in contact with.

He became angry at one point, taking her phone from her and smashing it. He would also attack her frequently, the court heard.

During a short break to Lincolnshire in November 2023, he began drinking, became argumentative and jealous about the level of contact with her friends and family and he snatched her phone.

She tried to grab it back, and after a struggle, he punched her to the floor and then repeatedly kicked and punched her to the body. In January of this year, he lost his temper and slapped her causing bruising, so she took the decision to finally end the relationship and ask him to leave.

She even asked a male relative to stay with her because she was scared of Barkley returning. He did return after they separated in an attempt to reconcile, burt when she refused to let him in, he smashed the kitchen window by throwing a garden chair.

Barkley, of The Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster, was arrested and interviewed but denied being responsible through a prepared statement.

Mitigating, Beck Jayne said Barkley had stayed out of trouble between 2014 and 2021 but he accepted a custodial sentence was inevitable. She added: “Alcohol use is clearly a common thread. He tells me he is sorry for what he has done and is remorseful.”

She said he turned to alcohol when his promising rugby career was cut short due to his injury. He had payed for Great Britain U19s as a teenager.

Judge Tahir Khan told Barkley: “You often used your partner as punch bag. It’s clear it was not a single act of violence. In my judgement, it was a campaign of violence. I’m satisfied that your behaviour had a profound physical and psychological impact.”

He jailed him for three years.